New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

New Age Metals Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NMTLF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 33,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.12.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

