New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Purchases C$99,900.00 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX – Get Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,825,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,047,949.30.
New Pacific Metals Price Performance
New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.
New Pacific Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.