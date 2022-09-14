NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

