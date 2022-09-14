NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. 190,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,009,622. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.11. The company has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

