Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 13,090 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,090 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $304,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,317.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $562.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $568.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.69. The company has a market cap of $220.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

