NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of NLS Pharmaceutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NLS Pharmaceutics stock. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

NLS Pharmaceutics Trading Up 27.3 %

NLSPW traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,645. NLS Pharmaceutics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.

