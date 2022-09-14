Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Update

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 279,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 597.7 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Price Performance

Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock remained flat at $11.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

