Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

