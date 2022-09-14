Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NTIC opened at $11.56 on Friday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.29.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northern Technologies International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

