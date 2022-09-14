Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Receives $130.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Benchmark reduced their target price on Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Nova by 1,267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 59,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,389 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nova during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nova by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Nova by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVMI stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. Nova has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $149.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

