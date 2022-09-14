Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $181.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

