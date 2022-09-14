Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.30-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nucor also updated its Q3 guidance to $6.30-6.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $15.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,693. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nucor has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. Nucor’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

