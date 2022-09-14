Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.4% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 49,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

NYSE NXC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,548. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

