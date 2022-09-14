NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NXT Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,714. The company has a market cap of $27.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

