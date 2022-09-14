Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.40 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.