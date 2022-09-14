NZME Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NZM)

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

NZME Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.

Get NZME alerts:

About NZME

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

NZME Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated media and entertainment business in New Zealand. It offers its products through 10 audio brands, 32 print publications, and 12 real estate publications, as well as websites. The company was formerly known as Wilson & Horton Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.