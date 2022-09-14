NZME Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:NZM)

NZME Limited (ASX:NZM – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.
NZME Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71.
About NZME
Featured Stories
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for NZME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NZME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.