O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays cut O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

NYSE OI opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after purchasing an additional 376,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,772,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after acquiring an additional 152,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 101,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,541,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in O-I Glass by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,356,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

