Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of OVLY opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 26.56% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson bought 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $34,218.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,274.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,083 shares of company stock valued at $37,245. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

