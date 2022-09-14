ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$48.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.91 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.57–$0.51 EPS.

ON24 stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,083. ON24 has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $454.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ONTF shares. KeyCorp started coverage on ON24 in a research report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ON24 by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

