Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ONTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,347. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. Analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
