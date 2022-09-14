Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Short Interest Update

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,347. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 6,797.79%. Analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.