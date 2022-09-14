Oppenheimer Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRPT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.13. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

