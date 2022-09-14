OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a market cap of $280.99 million, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.81. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Lang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $469,782 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in OptimizeRx by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in OptimizeRx by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

