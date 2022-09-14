OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 210.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. 4,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,440. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimumBank ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OptimumBank in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Featured Articles

