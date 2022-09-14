Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.20 EPS.

Oracle Stock Down 2.4 %

Oracle stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 85,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,217,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

