Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.17.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.95.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after acquiring an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.