Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Down 5.2%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.09. 1,141,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,217,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a market cap of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

