Origin Asset Management LLP Has $353,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Boise Cascade comprises 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 645.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,154.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.85. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.62 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.