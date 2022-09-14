Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 127,294 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $963.91 million, a PE ratio of 313.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 457,228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $69,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 5.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

