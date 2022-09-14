Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Short Interest Update

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Stock Performance

ORTIF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.16. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$1.35 target price on the stock.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc, an orthopaedic and sports medicine biologics company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies to enhance the success rate of sports medicine surgeries in Canada. It develops Ortho-R, a formulation for rotator cuff repair; Ortho-M, a biopolymer for meniscus repair; Ortho-C, a biopolymer for articular cartilage repair; and Ortho-V, a biopolymer for osteoarthritis healing, as well as ORTHO-T, a biopolymer formulation for tendon healing and regeneration.

