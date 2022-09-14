Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) Short Interest Up 41.1% in August

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,243,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,332,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Otonomo Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 166,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,124. Otonomo Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Otonomo Technologies

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Otonomo Technologies in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

