Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells $11,888.86 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 8,678 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $11,888.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,613,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, June 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $4,255.10.

Shares of OUST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

