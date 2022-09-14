Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) EVP Sells $11,888.86 in Stock

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUSTGet Rating) EVP Darien Spencer sold 8,678 shares of Ouster stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $11,888.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,613,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darien Spencer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 16th, Darien Spencer sold 2,503 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $4,255.10.

Ouster Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OUST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78. Ouster, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ouster

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ouster to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

About Ouster

(Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.