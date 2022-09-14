Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $554,059.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $554,059.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oxen has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.50 or 0.08025129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00192335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00296185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00739645 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00591864 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,898,511 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

