OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Shares Down 1.5%

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.17 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OZMLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

OZ Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

OZ Minerals Company Profile

OZ Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of mining projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, nickel, iron oxide, zinc, and lead deposits. It owns and operates the Prominent Hill mine located in northern South Australia; the Carrapateena project located in South Australia; and the Antas mine located in the state of Pará in the northern region of Brazil.

