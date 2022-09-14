PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $46,465.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unidef (U) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,158,525,117 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/PACGlobalOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | TikTok | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | GitHub | Reddit Litepaper “

