Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lifted by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,769 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $61,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 995,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,889,000 after buying an additional 277,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 283.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 625,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after buying an additional 462,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 644.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,670,000 after buying an additional 446,358 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,424,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

BATS COWZ traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. 1,216,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

