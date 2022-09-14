PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PainReform Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,012. PainReform has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.
About PainReform
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
