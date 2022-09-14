Pantos (PAN) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Pantos (PAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $10,997.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pantos has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Pantos Coin Profile

Pantos was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,161,689 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

