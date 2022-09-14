Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,800 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. The Ensign Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $35,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 916.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,202,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,785,000 after buying an additional 133,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 493,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,443,000 after buying an additional 125,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,999.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,264 shares of company stock valued at $888,936 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.97. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

