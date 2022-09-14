Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.05% of IAC worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.79.

Shares of IAC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,466. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $158.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,038,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 575,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,994,762 over the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

