Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 2,000 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005,788 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after acquiring an additional 499,750 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 374,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 277,996 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 921,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 159,926 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 502,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,127. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

