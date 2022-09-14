Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises approximately 2.8% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.68% of Globus Medical worth $51,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 159.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,837. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

