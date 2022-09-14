Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $12.23 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teradyne Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

TER stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,171. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.