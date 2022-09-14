Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $5.97 Million Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.56% of A10 Networks worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

A10 Networks stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. 8,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,457. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.36. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

Insider Activity

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $339,253.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,274,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,886 shares of company stock worth $1,609,297. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

