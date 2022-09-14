Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $9.56 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

