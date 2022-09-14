Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,050 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 3.85% of Modine Manufacturing worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

MOD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $780.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

