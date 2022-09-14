Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.92. 451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Merchants to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

