Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for about 1.1% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.63% of FormFactor worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $82,452,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $12,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 267.8% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FormFactor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,517,000 after purchasing an additional 103,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. 2,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,387. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.26.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

