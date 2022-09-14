Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Westlake were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Westlake by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Westlake by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $6,523,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Westlake from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.86.

Westlake Price Performance

Westlake Increases Dividend

WLK stock traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. 10,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,535. Westlake Co. has a twelve month low of $80.47 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

