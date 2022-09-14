Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.91

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 26898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Paramount Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.29.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.