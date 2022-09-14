Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.37

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.37 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

